Here are all the governors of the Bank of Ghana since 1957

Kojo Emmanuel

On March 4, 1957, just two days before the declaration of political independence, the Bank of Ghana was formally established by the Bank of Ghana Ordinance (No. 34) of 1957, passed by the British Parliament.

Governors of the Bank of Ghana
Governors of the Bank of Ghana

Frantic preparations then began to put in place an organisational structure for the new central bank. By the middle of July 1957, all was set for the official commissioning of the new Head Office of the Bank on the High Street.

The general administration of the Bank was entrusted to the hands of a seven-member board of directors under the Chairmanship of the Governor.

The formal banking operations were on August 1, 1957, when the Banking Department opened for business. The Issue Department did not commence operations until July 1958.

The Governor and deputies of the Bank of Ghana were appointed by the Governor of the Gold Coast on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Section 10(1) of the 1957 Ordinance.

The current law under which the Bank operates is the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612).

Over the years, Governors and deputies are appointed to head the institution.

Pulse.com.gh lists all the governors who headed the Central bank of Ghana since its inception.

Alfred Eggleston appointed August 1, 1957- April 3, 1959

Hubert Kessels appointed August 21 1959 - September 8, 1962

W.M.Q. Halm appointed October 5, 1962 - August 13, 1965

Albert Adomako appointed September 10, 1965 - February 9, 1968

J.H. Frimpong-Ansah appointed March 8, 1968 - February 28, 1973

Dr. Amon Nikoi appointed March 16, 1973 – June 1977

Alex K. Ashiabor appointed July 15, 1977 – March 8, 1983

J. S. Addo appointed March 29, 1983 – June 3, 1987

Dr. G.K. Agama appointed July 15, 1988 – July 16, 1997

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor appointed July 17, 1997 – September 30, 2001

Dr. Paul A. Acquah appointed October 1, 2001 – September 30, 2009

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur appointed October 1 2009 – August 6, 2012

Dr. Henry Kofi Wampah appointed August 6, 2012 – March 31, 2016

Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku appointed April 1, 2016 – March 31, 2017

Dr. Ernest Addison appointed April 1, 2017

