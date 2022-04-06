Here are all the governors of the Bank of Ghana since 1957

Frantic preparations then began to put in place an organisational structure for the new central bank. By the middle of July 1957, all was set for the official commissioning of the new Head Office of the Bank on the High Street.
On March 4, 1957, just two days before the declaration of political independence, the Bank of Ghana was formally established by the Bank of Ghana Ordinance (No. 34) of 1957, passed by the British Parliament.
The general administration of the Bank was entrusted to the hands of a seven-member board of directors under the Chairmanship of the Governor.
The formal banking operations were on August 1, 1957, when the Banking Department opened for business. The Issue Department did not commence operations until July 1958.
The Governor and deputies of the Bank of Ghana were appointed by the Governor of the Gold Coast on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Section 10(1) of the 1957 Ordinance.
The current law under which the Bank operates is the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612).
Alfred Eggleston appointed August 1, 1957- April 3, 1959
Hubert Kessels appointed August 21 1959 - September 8, 1962
W.M.Q. Halm appointed October 5, 1962 - August 13, 1965
Albert Adomako appointed September 10, 1965 - February 9, 1968
J.H. Frimpong-Ansah appointed March 8, 1968 - February 28, 1973
Dr. Amon Nikoi appointed March 16, 1973 – June 1977
Alex K. Ashiabor appointed July 15, 1977 – March 8, 1983
J. S. Addo appointed March 29, 1983 – June 3, 1987
Dr. G.K. Agama appointed July 15, 1988 – July 16, 1997
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor appointed July 17, 1997 – September 30, 2001
Dr. Paul A. Acquah appointed October 1, 2001 – September 30, 2009
Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur appointed October 1 2009 – August 6, 2012
Dr. Henry Kofi Wampah appointed August 6, 2012 – March 31, 2016
Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku appointed April 1, 2016 – March 31, 2017
Dr. Ernest Addison appointed April 1, 2017
