Here are all the transactions that fall under e-levy

The yet-to-be approved levy was introduced on the back of great strides made by Mobile Money in the digital financial space of the country.

Access to digital financial services has increased in Ghana and bridged the financial inclusion gap. Ghana has become one of the fastest-growing mobile money markets in Africa.

According to a Bank of Ghana eport, by November 2021, Ghana had 47.3 million registered users, 18.4 active users and over GHs 80 billion (US$13 billion) value of mobile money transactions performed.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, some governments have attempted to impose e-levy rates on digital transactions with some failing and others succeeding.

One of the main concerns for the introduction of the e-levy is the type of transactions that will be taxed.

Below are the transactions that will be taxed;

Mobile Money Transfers between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) Mobile Money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts; and Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual, to another individual.

However, the e-levy will not cover the following transactions;