Ghanaians to pay more for advertising on Meta platforms

According to a statement on Meta's help center, the newly introduced VAT will apply to all ad charges, regardless of whether the ads are intended for business or personal purposes.

For advertisers with a business presence in Ghana, there will be additional levies. These include a 2.5% National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), a 2.5% GETFund, and a 1% COVID Health Recovery Levy on top of the 15% VAT on advertising services purchased.

This move comes as a response to the Ghanaian government's efforts to increase tax revenue from digital players, targeting platforms such as Netflix, Alibaba, Amazon, Google, and online betting companies.

Since April 1, 2022, the Ghanaian government has required e-commerce and digital platforms without physical presence in the country to file tax returns and pay monthly taxes, similar to local businesses. The tax rate, set at 18.5%, is expected to generate around ¢2.7 billion ($372 million) in revenue for the state in its first year.