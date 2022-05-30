6 biggest eCommerce sites in Africa based on monthly visits

These are some very positive indicators for Africa's rather nascent eCommerce ecosystem. Also fascinating is the fact that the growth trajectory is expected to continue, due to the following factors, as highlighted by Statista:

Africa's tech-savvy young population

Africa's rapidly growing internet penetration and

The availability of widespread digital payment startups that are enabling eCommerce on the continent.

It is not very surprisingly that majority of the leading eCommerce companies in Africa are located in some of the continent's biggest economies. During a recent interview, Appsflyer's Regional VP for Europe, Middle East and Africa said:

"Basically, we have seen the growth come in from three main countries in Africa. We've seen South Africa growing really nice, Nigeria and Kenya. These three countries are leading the way."

Here are the top 5 biggest eCommerce in Africa according to Statista

Let us now focus on the six biggest eCommerce companies in Africa. Again, we should reiterate that the main yardstick that was used for selecting the top eCommerce platforms is their monthly website traffic; as tracked by Statista. The report is dated 2021.