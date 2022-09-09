Anya’s tweet about the Queen of England exposes the lingering pain of colonialism [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

She noted in the tweet that she hopes the queen dies a painful death.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” she tweeted.

While seemingly insensitive, her comments were anything but isolated, as several people also shared a similar resentment.

To them, the Queen’s death did not absolve her of the alleged atrocities brought about by the crown. They wanted more than death as compensation. Anya’s grievance was on the role the English monarch played in the genocide of the Biafran people.

As it is with provocative opinions, people are going to have mixed feelings and mixed feelings have indeed trailed Anya’s tweet, even going as far as getting a reaction from Amazon tycoon, Jeff Bezos.

Most people think that her tweet was cruel, unnecessary, and insensitive. Some were concerned that her tweet would reflect Nigeria’s public opinion, while some couldn’t digest the profanity.

Although Twitter has taken down the tweet, it hasn’t stopped people from reacting. Even the University where she works has exonerated itself from the opinions of the professor.

However, some don’t think Anya's comment was bizarre. The majority of these people also have grievances against the crown and took this opportunity to highlight the atrocities they alleged against the crown.

Anya’s tweet and those who shared her opinion are proof that more conversations on colonialism need to be had. Some pains transcend time, and these bruises need to be attended to before they manifest in ugly ways.

Similar to the phrase; “slavery happened 400 years ago,” a phrase white Americans, unwilling to have a dialogue concerning the subject, constantly use. People all across the world have found ways to shelf the uncomfortable topic of colonialism and its subsequent damage. But, as yesterday proved, these conversations would never really go away until people are given some form of closure.

Perhaps knowing that the Queen suffered before her passing was some form of closure to Anya. Her hatred for the British crown trumped any consequential backlash that could follow such profane words, yet, having composed such a heavy tweet, and perhaps looking through it one more time, she hit the send button, damning the consequences.

The fact that she showed no remorse, and followed up with an equally unapologetic and grim tweet shows that the pain people suffer doesn’t just disappear with time.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star,” she tweeted.

Perhaps this is the time to have the conversation, perhaps the new British monarch could address the issue, or perhaps the healing needs to happen internally, with victims of colonialism looking past its unfortunate history.