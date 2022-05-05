As commodity prices surge in Uganda, the government explains why it can't introduce fuel subsidies

Moses Kaggwa, who is the acting director at Uganda's Ministry of Finance, explained on Thursday that the government cannot afford to finance a fuel subsidy at this point.

According to him, subsidising the price of fuel would compel the Ugandan Government to borrow money. He also noted that the government cannot afford to do away with the $0.41 tax that is imposed on every litre of fuel purchased by Ugandans.

Note that the government's insistence on no subsidies is coming at a time that pump price for fuel has already jumped 19%.

The 19% spike in fuel price has been attributed to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia which has disrupted global crude supply and inevitably pushed energy prices upwards.

An earlier report by Business Insider Africa listed the land-locked country as one of ten African countries with highest petrol prices, alongside neighbours Rwanda and Lesotho, etc.

Although Uganda has some 2.5 billion barrels of crude reserves, it still depends on imports to meet its energy needs. And for a land-locked country, this is an unfavourable economic factor.

Unfortunately, energy cost is not the only thing that has gone up in the country. As a matter of fact, the prices of other essential commodities and household consumables (including bread) have also spiked.