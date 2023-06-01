China shows confidence in Nigeria’s new president via business plans

President Bola Tinubu met with Peng Qinghua, the People's Republic of China's special envoy and vice chairwoman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), on Wednesday at the State House in Abuja, as seen in a report by The Cable Nigeria, a Nigerian news publication.

Zhang Yi, a minister-counselor, and Cui Jinachun, the nation's ambassador to Nigeria, were part of the Chinese group.

He said that Chinese businesses were succeeding in Nigeria in the fields of free trade zones, hydropower, and highways. The Chinese ambassador praised Tinubu's strategy for taking Nigeria into a new age of economic growth and prosperity but noted areas in which Nigeria could gain from China.

He urged the president to also improve the climate for investment as he urged the two nations to exchange ideas and synchronize their goals.

In response, Tinubu stated that Nigeria was open to trade and cooperative partnerships and would do business with any nation willing to do so. He said that his government will try to encourage business accessibility.

“We need accelerated growth and we are ready to do business honestly with those ready to do business with us,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.