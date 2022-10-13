Top Nigerian business leaders conferred with national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari

There are eight categories of national honours in Nigeria, namely:

Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

The 2022 National Honours Award Investiture took place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday. Here are some of the top Nigerian business leaders and entrepreneurs awarded national honours in Abuja.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Dr Ola Brown

Sadiq Falalu

Ezra Olubi & Shola Akinlade

Tony Elumelu

Other notable business leaders include;

Kola Adeshina, Nigerian entrepreneur, managing director of Sahara Group - Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR)

Jim Ovia, founder of Zenith Bank - Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group - Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR)

Olugbenga Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave - Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)

Kofo Akinkugbe - Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)

Samuel Aboyeji - Officer of the Order of the Niger

Funke Opeke - Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank Hold Co. - Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON

The President noted that the screening and selection of nominees for this year’s award as always followed established broad criteria in accordance with the National Honours Act CAP.N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

They include but not limited to: ‘‘consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development; rendering unsolicited, selfless and philanthropic services to humanity; outstanding sacrifice in the defence of a cause popularly adjudged to be positive, relevant and beneficial to the nation and community.’’

Other criteria listed by the President for selecting the recipients are:

‘‘Distinct act of bravery in the protection and/or defence of national interest, public peace, the safety of life and property.

‘‘Remarkable achievement in any field of expertise where the person’s activities in that field have made significant contributions to the attainment of national goals and objectives.