Here are the 5 African fintech companies listed among the world’s Top 100 Cross-Border Payments Companies in 2022

Chipper Cash

Founded: 2018

Customer focus: Consumers, B2B Payments

Having raised $250m in 2021, Ham Serunjogi talks Chipper Cash's global expansion BI Africa

Based in San Francisco, US, Chipper Cash builds software to enable free and instant peer-to-peer cross-border payments in Africa and Europe, as well as solutions for businesses and merchants to process online and in-store payments. In November 2021, the company raised $150m in a Series C extension round and was given a $2bn valuation, taking it into unicorn territory.

Flutterwave

Founded: 2016

Customer focus: SMEs, Large Enterprises, Fintechs

Pulse Nigeria

Flutterwave is a Nigerian fintech providing payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers in Africa. In February, it saw its valuation grow to $3bn in a Series D funding round – more than triple its valuation twelve months earlier.

MFS Africa

Founded: 2009

Customer focus: Merchants, SMEs, Financial Services

BusinessInsider

MFS Africa is a pan-African company operating the largest digital payments gateway on the continent. In November 2021, the business raised $100m through its equity and debt financing round. It connects more than 250 merchant customers across 35+ African countries and 700 corridors.

Mukuru

Founded: 2004

Customer focus: Remittances

Business Insider Africa

Mukuru offers cash collections and bank and mobile wallet top-up services, allowing people to send money to Africa from the rest of the world. It recently partnered with WorldRemit to become its remittances payout partner in territories where it has an established network.

MPesa

Founded: 2020

Customer focus: Remittances

ece-auto-gen