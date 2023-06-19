List of national budgets for East African countries 2023/2024

The East African Community (EAC) presented budget estimates to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) on Tuesday totaling $103,842,880 for 2023–2024, of which 43% ($44 million), funded by development partners, will be used on infrastructure projects to promote intra-EAC trade, which increased by 13.4% to $74.03 billion in 2022 from $65.268 billion in 2021.

The bloc has this year secured funding for road projects connecting Kenya and Tanzania through Lunga Lunga; Tanzania to Burundi through Kasulu; and Kenya to Uganda through the Busia border.

The East African Community (EAC) increased its budget by 11% to $103.84 million from $91.58 million last year for the 2023–24 fiscal year.

The regional group aims to raise around half of the funds from the contributions of the seven member nations, with the balance coming from development partners, according to the budget presented on Tuesday by the minister of Burundi and head of the EAC Council of Ministers, Ezechiel Nibigira.

However, asides the unified $103.84 million budget, the parliamentary bodies of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda, on Thursday, heard the presentation of their respective 2023–2024 budgets. According to the EAC Treaty, finance ministers of the partner states read their budgets simultaneously, under a common theme.

Below is a list of how much these four East African countries are budgeting for the development of their respective countries in 2023.