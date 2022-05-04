IFC-backed Africa Tech Awards unveils 45 nominees, as startups from SA, Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria lead the pack

A press statement that was sent to Business Insider Africa explained that the organisers long-listed the nominees from over 300 applications that were received.

The Africa Tech Awards aims to recognise and provide support to impactful startups across the continent that are driving change. It has three categories including the fintech category which, unsurprisingly, received most of the applications; 124 applications.

The remaining categories are health tech and climate tech which received 95 and 93 applications, respectively.

“The number and quality of applications received is a testament to Africa’s vibrant tech scene, which has proven to be resilient even in the face of the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. These Awards will help scale innovations in key sectors like climate tech, health, and financial services, which are critical to supporting the continent’s sustainable and inclusive growth,” said IFC's Managing Director Makhtar Diop.

While also commenting on the unveiling of the nominees, Viva Technology stated that "Africa is a breeding ground for talent and new ideas, and we are delighted to see so many innovative entrepreneurs participating in this first edition of the AfricaTech Awards. It is a pleasure to be able to highlight these impactful start-ups and help promote their solutions across the continent and beyond.”

Between June 15 and 18, three startups will emerge winners from each of the three award categories during a ceremony that will take place in Paris.

Below are the long-listed startups across the three award categories.

Nominated startups for Africa Tech Awards: Fintech Category

Abela: South Africa Applied Logic Ltd: Nigeria Click2Sure: South Africa Crop2Cash: Nigeria DreamCash: Cameroon Duhqa: Kenya eMaisha Pay: Uganda Franc: South Africa ImaliPay: Kenya Lipa Later: Kenya Neqabty: Egypt Popote pay: Kenya Premiercredit: Zambia Proxalys: Senegal SingPay: Gabon

Nominated startups for Africa Tech Awards: Health Tech Category

Access Afya: Kenya Aviro Health: South Africa BokDoc: Egypt Chefaa: Egypt Keeplyna: Tunisia Med: Tunisia Meditect: Qatar Primed E-Health: France, Nigeria, Uganda SonoCare: Nigeria Vekta Innovations: South Africa Vula Mobile: South Africa Wala Digital Health: Ghana Welnes: Egypt Zencey: Ivory Coast Zuri Health: Kenya

Nominated startups for Africa Tech Awards: Climate Tech Category