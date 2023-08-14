Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

This move has sparked a remarkable 10% increase in MTN shares, underscoring the significance of the collaboration.

MTN Group, the continent's telecom giant, unveiled this game-changing partnership in two strategic phases.

The first phase involves a collaborative pact on payments and remittance. This leverages Mastercard's advanced technology to drive expansion across Africa's diverse landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second phase sees Mastercard injecting capital as a minority stakeholder within the fintech venture. The exact size of the stake remains a tantalizing secret until the deal is finalized.

This strategic move comes as Africa's tech-savvy population increasingly embraces mobile tech to bridge service gaps, especially in finance. This has turned the fintech arena into a flourishing playground for wireless carriers.

The announcement propelled MTN shares to soar by a remarkable 9.4%, reaching 141.42 rand. This surge reflects the company's historical performance and highlights the challenges startups face in securing funding.

It's important to note that Mastercard's acquisition won't grant them control, a point emphasised by Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers.

John Davies, Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst, notes that Mastercard's investment of $5.2 billion translates to an impressive 16x trailing EBITDA, overshadowing Airtel Africa's equivalent 10x.

ADVERTISEMENT