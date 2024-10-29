Moniepoint reaches African unicorn status with $110 million funding boost

Founded in 2015 by Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, Moniepoint (formerly known as TeamApt) which initially focused on providing infrastructure and payment solutions for banks and financial institutions, has grown into Nigeria's leading business banking provider, trusted by millions of businesses.

The Series C investment was led by Development Partners International’s African Development Partners (ADP) III fund – a premier fund focused on Africa.

Other new investors include Google’s Africa Investment Fund and Verod Capital - a leading African private equity firm. Global impact firm, Lightrock, an existing investor, also participated in the funding round.

The capital raised will be used to accelerate Moniepoint’s growth across Africa, building an all-in-one, seamlessly integrated platform for African businesses of all sizes. This platform will include services such as digital payments, banking, foreign exchange (FX), credit, and business management tools, making it a one-stop shop for business solutions.

Moniepoint's exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s financial services sector has been widely acknowledged alongside an enviable track record of serving customers across Africa.

Each month, Moniepoint processes over 800 million transactions, with a monthly total value exceeding US$17 billion—all while operating profitably.

Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder and Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., said: “Our mission is to help our customers solve their challenges by making our platform more innovative, transparent, and secure. The proceeds from this raise will speed up our efforts to drive financial inclusion and support Africa’s entrepreneurial potential. I want to sincerely thank the entire Moniepoint team for making this achievement possible. We’ve been encouraged by the diversity and huge swathe of those who have found value in our platform and the services we provide in helping to create financial happiness. But, we’re just getting started, as it is just day one from here.”

