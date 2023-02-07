ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Nigeria dominates: 21 companies in West Africa top 30 report

Victor Oluwole
Nigeria dominates: 21 companies in West Africa top 30 report
Nigeria dominates: 21 companies in West Africa top 30 report
  • Nigeria, the regional heavyweight, has 21 stocks listed in the report, followed by BRVM with 8 and Ghana with 1.
  • The report shows that banks make up 13 of the stocks listed, manufacturing makes up 8, telecoms make up 5, and the remaining 4 stocks come from other industries.
  • The report provides valuable insights into the West African business landscape and is valuable for investors and businesses interested in the region.

A recent report by Christopher W. Hartland-Peel, as of December 2022, lists the Top 30 companies in West Africa ranked by market capitalisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The report shows that the big-cap companies (10 in total) have a market capitalisation of $40.3 billion with a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.3 and return on equity (ROE) of 55.8%. The mid-cap companies (20 in total) have a market capitalisation of $11.4 billion with a P/E of 8.0 and an ROE of 26.0%. The average market capitalisation for the Top 30 companies is $51.7 billion, with a P/E of 14.4 and an ROE of 49.2%.

Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, and BUA Cement make up 51% of the Top 30 companies in West Africa. The 9-month reported earnings for the region in 2022 showed a 3% increase. The report also shows that dual-listed stocks trade at discounts to their home markets, with discounts of 47% for Seplat Petroleum and 62% for Airtel Africa. Big-cap companies are more profitable, with ROEs of 56% compared to 26% for mid-cap companies. In addition, their stock market returns are superior to those of mid-cap companies.

Nigeria, the regional heavyweight, has 21 stocks listed in the report, followed by the BRVM with 8 stocks, and Ghana with 1 stock. The report shows that banks make up 13 of the stocks listed, manufacturing makes up 8, telecoms make up 5, and the remaining 4 stocks come from other industries.

West Africa’s Dec. ’22 Top 30 Companies Report Highlights Strong Earnings and Stock Market Returns
West Africa’s Dec. ’22 Top 30 Companies Report Highlights Strong Earnings and Stock Market Returns BI Africa

For investors looking to invest in the West African market, the report suggests that big-cap companies may be a more attractive option due to their higher profitability and better stock market returns compared to mid-cap companies. Additionally, with the growing economy in the region, it is possible that the overall performance of the market and its companies will continue to improve in the future.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elsa Majimbo Forbes cover

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Universitat Cape Town

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research

Josef Seibel Group partners with Kenya

German firm invests Sh350 million in Kenya to make the country a leading distributor of its product