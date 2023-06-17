Nigeria’s currency hits a record high N791/$1, a week after the arrest of its Central Bank governor

The naira is officially floating after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released a circular on Wednesday stating that all exchange rates in the nation will henceforth follow the "willing buyer, willing seller" arrangement at the I&E window.

Since then, the naira has reached a record high of N791 to the dollar, but it has since recovered to end the week at N663.04. To adopt the weighted average of transactions at the I&E window, the CBN also abandoned the previous official rate of N463 per dollar.

The weighted average of transactions made in the I&E window on June 15, 2023, is currently given by the apex bank as N589/$ on its website. This is a rebound from the bank's stated price of N632.77 from only one day earlier.

The Central Bank of Nigeria instructed deposit money banks to remove the rate cap on the naira at the Investors and Exporters window in order to allow the naira to freely float against the dollar and other major world currencies, as promised by President Bola Tinubu to unify the multiple exchange rates.

This appreciation was also touted as the reason why two of Nigeria’s billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, both of whom are on Bloomberg’s 500 billionaire index, lost a combined $5.85 billion dollars during the week.

This spike also comes off the heel of Nigeria’s new president, suspending and arresting the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, suspended Emefiele from his position with immediate effect on the same day that he was arrested.