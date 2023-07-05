Nigeria’s telecom industry takes a huge hit with the loss of 4.95 million mobile subscribers

Additionally, the constant decline in mobile subscribers is the first since June 2021. A Federal Government policy that required telecoms to link SIMs to National Identification Numbers between 2020 and 2021 had an impact on the mobile sector and caused a sharp fall in mobile subscribers.

MTN Nigeria saw the biggest decline in mobile subscriptions among the telecoms, going from 91.95 million in January to 85.59 million in May. From 60.56 million to 60.53 million, Airtel saw a little decline. Globacom and 9mobile do somewhat better, increasing their respective customer bases from 60.34 million to 61.15 million and 13.03 million to 13.66 million.

Additionally, teledensity, the ratio of active telephone connections per 100 residents, fell from 118.51 percent in January to 115.91 percent in May, as reported by the Punch Newspaper, a Nigerian news agency.

In the first quarter, MTN said that its users were being impacted by, among other things, inflation, cash shortages, and global macroeconomic concerns.

Karl Toriola, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, said: “We continued to experience headwinds in our operating environment in the first quarter of 2023.”