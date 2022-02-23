RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is currently amending its laws to allow foreign banks to operate in the country

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is currently amending its laws to allow foreign banks to operate in the country
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is currently amending its laws to allow foreign banks to operate in the country
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed on Tuesday that a policy amendment is already being prepared to this effect.
  • Ethiopia, which is Africa's second most populous country with a population of over 100 million people, only has 18 banks.
  • Data from the World Bank shows that only about 20% of Ethiopia's adult population have bank accounts.

Ethiopia is finally ready to end its restrictive banking policy which has prevented foreign banks from investing and setting up operations in the Horn of Africa country.

Recommended articles

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed on Tuesday, February 22nd, that plans are underway to open up the country's banking sector so that foreign players can set up operations and compete with the 18 local banks currently operating in the country.

“We will bring foreign banks because we need additional wealth and hard currency. Regarding this, the government is now preparing a policy amendment. Once preconditions are met and banks are prepared, we will (implement) that,” he said, as quoted by local media.

Back in 2018, the Ethiopian Prime Minister first announced his intention to reform and open the country's banking and telecom sectors to foreign investors. Apparently, he recognised that these are two important sectors that could potentially contribute much more to the country's GDP, provided the right investments are made.

Consequently, the reforms began in 2021 with the telecom sector. Business Insider Africa reported that a consortium led by Safaricom (and consisted of Vodacom, Vodafone and Sumitomo) had won a telecom licence to operate in the country. The consortium is now set to become the second telecom operator in the country besides state-owned Ethio Telecom.

READ: Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian mobile licence

Right now, the impending banking reform in Ethiopia presents an opportunity for some of Africa's biggest banks to position themselves in the Horn of Africa country.

As you may well know, Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with an estimated population of 110 million. Interestingly, only about 20% of Ethiopians own bank accounts, according to the World Bank. This is a problematic reality that also presents immense opportunities for investors to ensure that more people are financially included, whilst creating wealth in the process.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa are the top African markets for remittance inflows in Kenya

Foreign exchange currencies

Led by Kenya-based entrepreneurs Tesh Mbaabu and Mesongo Sibuti, MarketForce closes the largest Series A round of its kind in East and Central Africa

[L - R]: MarketForce co-founders, Mesongo Sibuti and Tesh Mbaabu

Here are the 5 products and services Africa’s most valuable startup Flutterwave launched to support growth for businesses, startups and individuals

Flutterwave's Holiday AD Campaign, stirring up emotions and inspiring new hopes for 2021

Observation: The rating for Bolt Nigeria's app on Play Store has dropped dramatically due to ongoing protests by drivers

Bolt Nigeria