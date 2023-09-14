Many African countries have seen protracted periods of severe inflation, which devalues currency and strains household finances. This problem is influenced by a wide range of linked factors. Among the many factors contributing to inflation in the area are interruptions in supply chains, currency depreciation, political unrest, shoddy infrastructure, and shifts in world commodity prices.

However, some countries in the past month have seen a significant drop in the rate of inflation they previously had to deal with. This article provides the African countries that have experienced the most significant drop in inflation since their last monthly inflation report.

This list is provided courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices.

The current figures represent the inflation rates of African countries in August, compared to inflation figures in June/July, shown in an earlier report.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the highest drop in inflation rates in one month.