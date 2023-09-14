- Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest drop in inflation rates in one month.
- This list is provided courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations.
- The current figures represent the inflation rates of African countries in August, compared to inflation figures in June and July.
Inflation, defined as a sustained rise in the overall price level of goods and services over time, may have major and far-reaching effects on economies and communities. A high inflation rate typically worsens the economic condition of any given region and generates new ones, particularly in a continent like Africa, where many states are battling numerous economic crises.