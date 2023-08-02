ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Africa's most populated countries
Africa's most populated countries
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023. 
  • This list is courtesy of World Population Review. 
  • The largest population growth between 2022 to 2050 is projected to come from the countries of sub-Saharan Africa.

With over 140 million infants born each year, the world's population is still growing. The world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion people by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050, and 10.4 billion by 2080, where it will stay until 2100, according to the United Nations' 2022 World Population Prospects report.

Recommended articles

The pace of population growth has been gradually slowing for decades, even though the world's population is projected to keep growing until around 2100. For the first time since 1950, the pace of population growth on the planet dipped below 1% in 2020. The population growth rate maintains a downward trend that started in the 1970s when it was calculated in five-year intervals.

More than half of the world's predicted population expansion between now and 2050 will come from just eight nations, five of which are African: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania.

Africa currently stands as the fastest-growing economy in the world, boasting the youngest population of any region. As a result, the population growth prediction stated above juxtaposes numerous economic benefits with problems associated with poor management of population growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa’s status as a developing continent presents the opportunity to tap into its rapidly expanding population or stand the risk of running into massive socio-economic challenges.

According to the most recent United Nations projections, Africa's current population is 1,463,378,937 as of Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Africa's population is 17.89% of the total world population.

While the largest population growth between 2022 to 2050 is projected to come from the countries of sub-Saharan Africa, there are countries on the continent that currently have a substantial population. Below are 10 of the most populated countries in Africa, according to WorldPopulationReview.

Rank Country Population Global Rank
1. Nigeria 224,275,240 6th
2. Ethiopia 126,809,429 11th
3. Egypt 112,870,951 14th
4. Democratic Republic of Congo 102,556,950 15th
5. Tanzania 67,612,351 22nd
6. South Africa 60,462,959 24th
7. Kenya 55,197,515 26th
8. Uganda 48,700,835 30th
9. Sudan 48,219,383 31st
10. Algeria 45,667,552 34th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Cairo, Egypt

Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Nigerians are reacting to news of Dangote employing 11,000 Indians

ghana-parlement

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased