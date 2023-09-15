ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Chinedu Okafor
In an era when growing gasoline costs frequently impose a substantial strain on economies, some countries stand out as beacons of relief with low fuel prices.

While many nations grapple with fluctuating fuel costs, some countries' approach has been to subsidize fuel through government policies and tap into their abundant natural resources, maximizing their GOD’s given minerals.

A low fuel price has numerous benefits to any given nation’s economy. Low fuel prices translate into more affordable transportation for individuals and families. Commuting to work, school, or leisure activities becomes less financially burdensome, improving the overall quality of life for citizens.

In some parts of Africa, like Nigeria, fuel is also used to generate power via electricity generators, where the government’s provision of power supply is not sufficient.

With that said, a number of African countries, ten of which are on the list, sell petroleum at relatively low cost. Some of said countries sell lower than the world average, of $1.33 per liter.

Below are the ten African nations with the lowest fuel prices in the month of September, against their last month's figures. The list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices.com, a platform that updates fuel prices across the globe daily.

Rank Country Fuel price/liter (September) Global rank (September) Fuel price/liter (August) Global rank (August)
1. Libya $0.031 3rd $0.031 3rd
2. Algeria $0.335 4th $0.338 4th
3. Angola $0.362 6th $0.364 6th
4. Egypt $0.372 7th $0.372 7th
5. Tunisia $0.806 21st $0.817 23rd
6. Nigeria $0.817 22nd $0.822 24th
7. Liberia $0.938 32nd $0.937 31st
8. Gabon $0.988 35th $1.011 37th
9. Botswana $1.061 43rd $1.073 41st
10. Sudan $1.062 44th $0.992 35th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
