ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

10 most loved airlines in Africa, according to online survey

Victor Oluwole
Airlink
Airlink
  • S Money used AI sentiment analysis to determine the most loved airlines in Africa based on tweets.
  • Most loved African airlines include Nesma Airlines in Egypt; Africa World Airlines in Ghana; Airkenya Express in Kenya; Auric Air in Tanzania; among others.
  • These airlines are praised for punctuality, great customer service, and comfortable flights.

Air travel can be an exciting experience, but it is also known for being uncomfortable and inconvenient. Unexpected fees, long queues, and grumpy service can worsen an already stressful situation.

Recommended articles

That's why S Money, a research firm, conducted a study to find out which airlines in Africa are the most loved by their customers.

Using an AI sentiment tool to analyse thousands of tweets, S Money analysed the major airlines from each African country that operate scheduled flights.

They looked at the percentage of positive and negative tweets for each airline and labelled the most loved as the one with the highest percentage of positive tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, without further ado, here are the most loved airlines in Africa:

Egypt - Nesma Airlines

Nesma Airlines
Nesma Airlines BI Africa

Nesma Airlines is known for its punctuality and the overall quality of its service. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the friendly staff.

Ghana - Africa World Airlines

ADVERTISEMENT
Africa World Airlines
Africa World Airlines BI Africa

Customers love the exceptional service and comfort provided by Africa World Airlines. They offer a variety of routes throughout West Africa, making them a popular choice for travellers in the region.

Kenya - Airkenya Express

Airkenya Express
Airkenya Express BI Africa

Airkenya Express is known for its punctuality and reliability. Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and comfortable flights they provide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania - Auric Air

Auric Air
Auric Air BI Africa

Auric Air is a popular choice for travellers in Tanzania due to its comfortable and reliable flights. Customers appreciate their professionalism and the overall quality of their service.

South Africa - Airlink

Airlink
Airlink BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Airlink is a favourite among South African travellers due to its punctuality and excellent service. Customers love the comfortable flights and friendly staff.

Mozambique - Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique

Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique
Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique BI Africa

Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique, or LAM, is a popular choice for travellers in Mozambique. Customers appreciate the airline's excellent service and the comfortable flights they provide.

Nigeria - Ibom Air

ADVERTISEMENT
An aircraft belonging to Ibom Air (image used for illustration) [Ibom Air]
An aircraft belonging to Ibom Air (image used for illustration) [Ibom Air] Pulse Nigeria

Ibom Air is a relatively new airline in Nigeria, but it has already made a name for itself as one of the most loved airlines in the country. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the excellent customer service the airline provides.

Namibia - FlyNamibia

FlyNamibia
FlyNamibia BI Africa

FlyNamibia is known for its punctuality and excellent service. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the overall quality of their service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe - Fastjet Zimbabwe

Fastjet Zimbabwe
Fastjet Zimbabwe BI Africa

Fastjet Zimbabwe is known for its punctuality and the overall quality of its service. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the friendly staff.

Uganda - Aerolink Uganda

Aerolink Uganda
Aerolink Uganda BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Aerolink Uganda is a popular choice for travellers in Uganda due to their reliable flights and excellent customer service. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the overall quality of their service.

READ: The most hated airlines from every African country, according to a survey

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance