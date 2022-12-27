Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

As a result, the telecommunications industry in the country is not only a thriving one but also an ever-growing and developing one.

The country currently has a goal of bumping its current 51% penetration to 70% by 2025, which inadvertently means that the services of Internet Service Providers would be more extensively employed.

In 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licensed over 40 new Internet Service Providers (ISPs), including Elon Musk’s Starlink. This bumped up the number of ISPs to a total of 238.

These ISPs, as opposed to mobile network operators (MNOs) like MTN, 9Mobile, GLO, and Airtel, have a specific consumer base, which comprises majorly of offices, and not an all-encompassing market reach.

This explains why dedicated ISPs have a significantly lower market share than the aforementioned telecommunication conglomerates.

Regardless, there are ISPs in the country that record impressive subscription figures each annual quarter. Below are ten of them according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).