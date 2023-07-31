ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 richest Africans in 2023

Victor Oluwole
Johann Rupert dethrones Aliko Dangote as Africa's richest man
  • Johann Rupert leads the list with a net worth of $11.8B.
  • Aliko Dangote's $10.2B net worth places him second on the list.
  • Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, and Nathan Kirsh complete the elite list with fortunes in diamonds, investments, and retail, respectively.

Africa boasts a league of exceptional entrepreneurs who have scaled the heights of wealth and success. As we delve into the Forbes 2023 rankings, we reveal the formidable individuals who dominate the African billionaire landscape. From luxury goods magnates to cement tycoons, each entrepreneur's journey is a testament to ingenuity, resilience, and visionary leadership.

Let's meet Africa's top 5 wealthiest individuals and explore the sources of their extraordinary fortunes:

1. Johann Rupert & Family - $11.8 Billion

Richemont luxury stores led by Africa’s second richest man Johann Rupert has ceased commercial operations in Russia
  • Source of Wealth: Luxury goods
  • Age: 73
  • Residence: Cape Town, South Africa

Johann Rupert, the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, stands atop the Forbes 2023 list with an astonishing net worth of $11.8 billion. His renowned company boasts iconic brands like Cartier and Montblanc. Rupert's success spans decades, and his diversified investments have only bolstered his financial empire. He is also known for his advocacy against fracking in South Africa, displaying his commitment to environmental conservation.

2. Aliko Dangote - $10.2 Billion

Alhaji Aliko Dangote
  • Source of Wealth: Cement, sugar, Self Made
  • Age: 66
  • Residence: Lagos, Nigeria
Aliko Dangote, Africa's iconic entrepreneur and philanthropist, secures the second spot on Forbes' ranking with a staggering net worth of $10.2 billion. His empire revolves around Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in Africa, which has operations in ten countries. The visionary leader's business ventures extend into sugar production, and his efforts to develop Nigeria's infrastructure have earned him widespread admiration.

3. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - $8.4 Billion

Nicky Oppenheimer
  • Source of Wealth: Diamonds
  • Age: 78
  • Residence: Johannesburg, South Africa
Nicky Oppenheimer, the heir to the DeBeers diamond fortune, commands the third spot with a remarkable net worth of $8.4 billion. His family's long-standing legacy in the diamond trade has shaped his empire. Apart from his involvement in the diamond industry, Oppenheimer is also recognised for his aviation venture, Fireblade Aviation, and his conservation efforts across multiple African nations.

4. Nassef Sawiris - $7.5 Billion

Nassef Sawiris
  • Source of Wealth: Construction, investments
  • Age: 62
  • Residence: Cairo, Egypt

Nassef Sawiris, the scion of Egypt's wealthiest family, shines bright at the fourth position with a net worth of $7.5 billion. His substantial stake in sportswear giant Adidas and ownership of OCI, one of the world's largest nitrogen fertiliser producers, underline his prowess in the investment domain. Moreover, his ventures extend into the sports world with the purchase of Premier League's Aston Villa Football Club.

5. Nathan Kirsh - $6.4 Billion

Nathan Kirsh, South African/Swazi billionaire businessman with investments across the world (Tropage)
  • Source of Wealth: Retail, real estate, Self Made
  • Age: 91
  • Residence: Ezulwini, Eswatini (Swaziland)

Nathan "Natie" Kirsh, an esteemed entrepreneur with roots in Eswatini (Swaziland), completes the top 5 with a net worth of $6.4 billion. His U.S.-based company, Jetro Holdings, owns renowned restaurant supply stores like Jetro Cash and Carry and Restaurant Depot. Kirsh's business acumen has also led him into supermarkets and commercial property development.

