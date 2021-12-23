Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to answer my calls - Kwame Pianim

“This government is borrowing as if there is no end,” Mr Pianim said on Wednesday, December 22, in an interview with TV3.

The Yale-trained investment consultant opined that the monies the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is borrowing now, would be paid for by our grandchildren.

“If you take a bond, I am not going to pay for it; my grandchildren are going to pay for it.”

He also added that the Finance Minister must grow the country’s economy, stating that Ken Ofori-Atta “needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister”.

Mr. Pianim also revealed in the interview that Ofori-Atta has failed to pick his calls, so could share his thoughts with him on the economy.

“The Finance Minister doesn’t take my phone calls,” he said.

“The Finance Minister doesn’t take my phone calls”, he stressed.

“Even when I reached out to his personal assistants to book an appointment, he doesn’t give me an appointment,” he complained.