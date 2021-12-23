RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to answer my calls - Kwame Pianim

Evans Effah

Economist Kwame Pianim, says Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has “not done a good job” managing the country’s economy.

Kwame Pianim & Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

According to the astute financier, Mr. Ofori-Atta is overborrowing but the nation is not “getting value for the money”.

“This government is borrowing as if there is no end,” Mr Pianim said on Wednesday, December 22, in an interview with TV3.

The Yale-trained investment consultant opined that the monies the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is borrowing now, would be paid for by our grandchildren.

“If you take a bond, I am not going to pay for it; my grandchildren are going to pay for it.”

He also added that the Finance Minister must grow the country’s economy, stating that Ken Ofori-Atta “needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister”.

Mr. Pianim also revealed in the interview that Ofori-Atta has failed to pick his calls, so could share his thoughts with him on the economy.

“The Finance Minister doesn’t take my phone calls,” he said.

“Even when I reached out to his personal assistants to book an appointment, he doesn’t give me an appointment,” he complained.

“They know what they are doing,” he added.

Evans Effah

