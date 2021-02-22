This follows the rescheduling of his vetting, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, based on a request made by the Finance Minister-designate.

Mr Ofori-Atta was flown to the United States of America on Sunday, February 14, 2021, to seek medical treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors advise require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” a statement from the Ministry of Finance said on Valentine’s Day.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the general public and stakeholders that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Representative of the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate of Finance, will travel to the United States of America today, for a special medical review.

“The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the vetting of some Ministers-designate initially scheduled to take place on Monday, February 22, 2021, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

According to a communique from the Appointments Committee, this is to enable the Chairman of the Committee to submit a report on Ministers-designate that have been vetted so far.

Tuesday’s vetting will, therefore, have Ministers-designate of Public Enterprises, Transport, and Sanitation Resources, Joseph Cudjoe, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and Cecilia Dapaah, respectively, appear before the Appointments committee.