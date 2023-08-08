ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

KNUST SRC acknowledges Daniel Agyekum's outstanding contribution to 'Learn To Earn 3.0' Event

Evans Effah

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Student Representative Council (SRC) recently bestowed a well-deserved honour upon Daniel Agyekum, recognizing his significant contribution to the resounding success of this year's "Learn To Earn 3.0" event.

Daniel Agyekum
Daniel Agyekum

The event, co-organized by Daniel Agyekum Ampadu and Elvis Justice, aimed to educate over 4500+ participants on the fundamental principles of the forex market.

Agyekum's dedication and expertise played a pivotal role in empowering attendees with the essential knowledge to navigate the intricate world of foreign exchange trading.

The "Learn To Earn" series has gained substantial acclaim in previous years, but the third iteration, "Learn To Earn 3.0," proved to be a monumental achievement, thanks in large part to the combined efforts of Daniel Agyekum and Elvis Justice.

KNUST SRC acknowledges Daniel Agyekum's outstanding contribution to 'Learn To Earn 3.0' Event
KNUST SRC acknowledges Daniel Agyekum's outstanding contribution to 'Learn To Earn 3.0' Event Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The event provided a unique opportunity for participants to grasp the foundational concepts of the forex market, enabling them to make informed decisions and potentially achieve financial success.

Forex trading, also known as foreign exchange trading or currency trading, involves the buying and selling of currencies on the foreign exchange market with the aim of capitalizing on price fluctuations. It is a dynamic and complex domain that demands a solid understanding of economic indicators, geopolitical factors, and technical analysis.

With "Learn To Earn 3.0," Agyekum and Justice took on the challenge of demystifying these intricacies and presenting them in an accessible manner.

KNUST SRC acknowledges Daniel Agyekum's outstanding contribution to 'Learn To Earn 3.0' Event
KNUST SRC acknowledges Daniel Agyekum's outstanding contribution to 'Learn To Earn 3.0' Event Pulse Ghana

This collaborative effort ensured that participants not only learned about the technical aspects of forex trading but also gained a well-rounded perspective on the discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of "Learn To Earn 3.0" extended beyond the event itself. Many participants expressed gratitude for the knowledge gained, and several have since taken steps to venture into the world of forex trading armed with newfound confidence.

KNUST SRC acknowledges Daniel Agyekum's outstanding contribution to 'Learn To Earn 3.0' Event
KNUST SRC acknowledges Daniel Agyekum's outstanding contribution to 'Learn To Earn 3.0' Event Pulse Ghana

The event's success in educating thousands of participants about the forex market underscores the value of accessible financial education and the potential for positive change it can bring to individuals' lives.

As Agyekum and Justice continue to share their knowledge and coordination to impact on financial literacy and forex trading education is sure to resonate for years to come.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Africa's most populated countries

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania

As the transportation system works to become more sustainable, low-carbon fuels for cars and trucks, get a lot of attention. But there's a big, old problem that's costing the country money, time, and carbon dioxide emissions: traffic.

Top 5 African cities with the worst traffic