ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Kwame Pianim dismisses blame on BoG Governor, Deputies for economic woes

Evans Effah

In the face of mounting criticism and calls for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, and his two deputies over the loss of GH¢60.8 billion to the bank, renowned economist Dr. Kwame Pianim has stepped forward to defend the embattled financial leaders.

Kwame Pianim
Kwame Pianim

Dr. Pianim urged Ghanaians to cease blaming the BoG officials for the current economic challenges, emphasizing that their actions did not constitute fraud but rather stemmed from incompetence and mismanagement.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview with an Accra-based broadcaster, Dr. Pianim stressed that calling for the governor's resignation would not provide a solution to the problems at hand.

He pointed out that should Dr. Addison resign, the responsibility would likely fall to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who is deeply entwined with the ongoing economic crises. Appointing someone inexperienced in navigating these challenges would not be a practical solution.

Dr. Pianim emphasized that the BoG did not commit any wrongdoing by failing to seek parliamentary approval before supporting the government's efforts to revive the struggling economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the suspension of the Fiscal Responsibility Act effectively signaled that the regulations governing fiscal matters could not be adhered to.

This suspension should have prompted a corresponding review of Article 36 of the Amendment BoG Act, which governs the central bank's role in emergencies.

According to Dr. Pianim, it is the responsibility of the Minister of Finance to report to parliament in such situations.

Parliament should have questioned the status of Article 36 of the Banking Act when the Fiscal Responsibility Act was suspended. Both acts are complementary, and their suspension should have been addressed concurrently.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Cape Town, South Africa

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest