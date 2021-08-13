Learn to trade bitcoin with 9 amazing tricks

Every trader must always be aware of various things along with the bitcoin trading tips. This list will provide you with precise tips that may change your life as a cryptocurrency enthusiast.

Explore the market well

Market research is the basic step that every trader needs to do before entering a particular market. When it comes to bitcoin, the volatility of the market has made the traders research more deeply about the market before stepping in. You must research the market from reliable sources and avoid hearing about bitcoin tips from different dealers. It is a field where the impact of worldwide news and events on the bitcoin market can be effective.

Be strict towards profit targets and stop-loss

The cryptocurrency market is too unpredictable and so the chances of profits are equal to the chances of losses. Before stepping into the bitcoin exchange platform, make sure what level of profit can make you happy and what level of losses will you be able to bear. Set your objectives right from the beginning which will help you to prevent the level of misfortune directly from the start. The stop loss feature will help you to achieve your profit targets easily and quickly. Avoid falling into the zone of misfortune and become a successful trader.

Choose a safe and secured wallet

Nowadays, searching for a secured wallet has become very difficult. This has become one of the major problems in trading bitcoin. Online wallets are considered the least secure wallet for cryptocurrencies, especially for day trading. When you will require your capital handy most of the time during day trading, you will have to leave your assets on the account of your crypto exchange platform. This option may expose you to the risk of getting hacked but other than this, you will have no option. The only way you can prevent this risk is to use the brokers.

Write things down if possible

Writing things down can make your work easier. This is required in almost all kinds of trades. Most successful traders make a note of their profits, losses, and other minute details. If you are going through your initial days, this would be the best tip for you. Make a note of the best tips that you will follow while trading and also write about your own trading analysis as it can help you to analyze your performance. Note down the bitcoin price patterns also if needed. Make sure you follow each and every tip you have noted down and gradually you may see yourself at the level of a professional bitcoin trader.

Stay away from scalping

Scalping refers to the shortest-term trading strategy that is followed by some traders. In other words, scalping means running in and out of trades frequently sometimes it is done just in a few seconds also. Suddenly jumping in and out of the market means you will have to pay the commission fees every time you enter the market. So, this way, you are not only exposing yourself to a lot of risks but also getting burned by the fees before you are making any profit.

Opt for P2P transaction to avoid the transaction fee

Every cryptocurrency exchange platform requires a particular transaction fee. If you are not interested to pay the transaction fee, you can opt for the P2P mode of purchase. Here, the cryptocurrency platforms act as facilitators. These help to close the transaction. It is difficult to find a seller who can match their deals. Also, a P2P transaction will require a lot of time to get completed. Therefore, though it is time-consuming but quite effective to use.

Never make or listen to numerous sources of advice

While traders step into a completely new field, they get a lot of advice from different sources. Get hold of one proper and reliable source from where you can get real news and research on it. Except for that, avoid all other advices that will be bombarding you with a lot of unnecessary information. One trader must never take advice from another trader on how to gain profit from trades or how to trade successfully. In order to be a good trader, you need to have faith in yourself and your research. Excessive information may end up confusing you and it may also mess with your ability to make profitable trades.

Avoid taking too much risk

Risks can lead to huge losses and so many crypto exchange platforms have introduced various risk management tools. Most successful day traders do not take risk of their account very much. In your trading account where you are having your capital, if you plan to risk 1% of your capital, then you will have a loss of very less amount. So you must always make sure that you have money kept aside for any possible losses.

Diversify to avoid the loss

When you are having enough money to invest in bitcoin, make sure that you do not invest all your money in one cryptocurrency. Diversification is very important when it comes to trading bitcoin as it is a volatile market. Choose more than 1 cryptocurrency to invest in. Before investing research on each and every cryptocurrency you choose to invest in. Divide your money among many cryptocurrencies and put more focus on the one that can provide higher returns.