Cement price increases to GH¢73

They argued that the cedi depreciation has caused the price of raw materials to go up and this has also increased their cost of production thereby leading to an increase in prices.

Reports by Joy News stated that the new price of GHACEM's list for its distributors indicated a price of GH¢64.59 for a 50-kilogramme bag of cement of Super Rapid whiles Super Strong cement brand sells at GH¢68 per bag, while the GHACEM Extra is selling for GH¢72.91.

Pulse Ghana

The price per 50kg bag for GHACEM Super Cool is selling at GH¢61.

Some of the manufacturers who spoke to Joy News on condition of anonymity said the increase has been influenced by a sudden rise in the cost of operations, from July 2022, due to the sharp depreciation of the cedi.