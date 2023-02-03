Commissioning ceremony of first locally assembled Suzuki Swift in Ghana

To mark the start of production, a ceremony was held in Ghana on January 30th. In attendance of the event was the Minister of Trade and Industry Samuel Abu Jinapor, Japanese Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana Hisanobu Mochizuki, and Suzuki Managing Officer Koichi Suzuki. Suzuki Managing Officer Suzuki, who attended the ceremony, said: "We would like to expand Suzuki's presence in Ghana. We hope that the people of Ghana will grow fond to our products, including the Swift.”

In addition, Toyota Tsusho COO for Africa Division Shinichiro Otsuka spoke about his hopes, stating that: "I would like to thank the Government of Ghana for their cooperation and ask for their continued support for the development of the automobile industry. Toyota Tsusho will make efforts with the spirit “With Ghana, For Ghana”."

The Managing Officer for Middle East and Africa Division of Suzuki Motor Corporation Mr. Koichi Suzuki, in his address elaborated on the fact that the business had increased sales in Africa by 60% to 116 thousand units and in Ghana increased by 63% to over 1 thousand units in the year 2022 hence their decision to open an assembling plant in Ghana. This will also go a long way to continue to strengthen it to enhance Suzuki's presence in Africa, especially in Ghana.

