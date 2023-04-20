$2.5m of crude condensate missing at Tema Oil Refinery — Dr. Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Prempeh explained that his outfit secured a deal for the company in the premix sector but $2.5 million has been lost and left unaccounted for.

He said "I gave TOR a new business opportunity in the premix fuel market that all the condensate from Ghana Gas should be used for blending premix fuel. The last time I heard, Over 2.5 million dollars worth of condensate had gone missing from TOR. If we all want TOR working, and we don’t want another ECG in TOR, [we should do the right thing else] it will break the back of government.

"TOR has over $500 million worth of debt sitting on its books and go and look at how the debt is accumulated– people bring their crude to refine and then they record crude losses."

He added: "You don't pay taxes for it to go down the drain. You pay taxes for an efficient running of government. The government, I can tell you, is doing so much work to bring TOR to work. There are proposals lying up in TOR, SIGA, Attorney General, and Finance Ministry all having a look. Getting it right is a difficult proposition we are working on. And we will work diligently to get Ghanaians what is good."

It will be recalled that in 2021, the Interim Management Committee of TOR disclosed how 105,927 litres of fuel, and others disappeared at the refinery.

According to the Committee's preliminary report, there is the disappearance of litres of gas oil, wrongful loading of litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), the disappearance of electrical cables, the disappearance of LPG, and loss of Naphtha among many others.