Ghanaians to pay more as 30% ECG tariff hike takes effect from tomorrow

According to the PURC the increment was a result of the cedi depreciation, soaring inflation and issues with power generation.

In a release issued by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the power distributor said it has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed.

“Please note that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category. The Reckoner will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.”

“ECG, by this announcement, assures our customers and stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff.”

Pulse Ghana