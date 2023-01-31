ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians to pay more as 30% ECG tariff hike takes effect from tomorrow

Evans Effah

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will from Wednesday, February 1, 2023 begin charging new utility tariffs for electricity consumption.

Electricity Company of Ghana

Ghanaians will from tomorrow pay more for electricity following the announcement by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURC) on January 16, 2023. The PURC announced a 30% and 8.3% for electricity and water respectively effective February 1, 2023.

According to the PURC the increment was a result of the cedi depreciation, soaring inflation and issues with power generation.

In a release issued by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the power distributor said it has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed.

Please note that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category. The Reckoner will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.”

“ECG, by this announcement, assures our customers and stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff.

ECG announcement Pulse Ghana

ECG also opined that it has established customer help desks in all districts and customer service centres to assist, explain and reconcile any challenge.

