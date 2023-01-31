Here are all the 19 appliances Energy Commission has banned from being imported

The move is also expected to protect and keep the country’s environment and ecosystem intact by safeguarding citizens from air pollution caused by increased power generation, amongst others.

The Energy Commission is thus urging the general public, particularly importers of electrical appliances as well as prospective manufacturers to take note and not import such products.

Some of the products banned include: air conditioners, rice cookers, television sets, comfort fans and clothes and washing machines, among other products.

See full list of banned appliances below:

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total import bill increased by 7.0 per cent to US$14.65 billion in 2022, due to higher payments for oil and gas imports.

“Of the total import bill, oil and gas, mainly refined petroleum imports, amounted to US$4.7 billion driven by higher prices, compared to US$2.7 billion in 2021, representing 71.3 per cent annual growth”, the central bank reported at its 110th monetary policy committee meeting on Monday, 30 January 2023.