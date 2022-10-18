RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

IES predicts fuel shortage as Ghana cedi depreciates further

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Institute of Energy Security (IES), has predicted that the country could experience a fuel shortage of petroleum products.

Fuel pump
Fuel pump

The Executive Director of IES, Nana Amoasi VII, said the shortage will be influenced by the further depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar as well as the increase in oil prices on the international market adding that the erosion of some working capital of the Bulk Oil Distribution Companies is the reason that will trigger the shortage.

Read Also

He noted that if the situation continues, it will see fuel shortage across the country.

He explained that "There is something to be much worried about and that's the likelihood of the shortage of the commodity on the market on the back of a reported shortage of dollars for the Bulk Oil Distribution Companies, the importers, and the erosion of working capital of some of these importers. The price of crude oil remains high and the cedi value continues to decline.

"We first raised these concerns in March this year and in the following month there were reports of the pocket of shortages of fuel across the country."

Currently, fuel prices have shot up to almost GH¢16 per litre at some filling stations in the country.

A leading Oil Marketing Company, Total Energies, is selling diesel at GH¢15.99 per litre and selling petrol at GH¢13.10 per litre.

Ghanaians will pay more for goods and services, as the country's inflation rate keeps soaring.

The inflation rate for September 2022 has moved to 37.2 percent from 33.9 percent recorded in August 2022.

Food inflation was 37.8% while non-food inflation was 36.8%.

Inflation for locally produced items was 35.8% while inflation for imported items was 40.7%.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Fuel prices hike for the second time in March, here’s how much some stations sell a litre of their petrol and diesel in Ghana

Fuel prices to increase by 10% from October 16 – COPEC

Ghana Club 100: All set for the prestigious awards night on 14th October 2022

Ghana Club 100: All set for the prestigious awards night on 14th October 2022

File Photo

Ghana records 37.2 % inflation rate for September

GC 100 Awards

Zeepay Ghana Limited wins best company at the Ghana Club 100 awards