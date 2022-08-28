IMF boss expresses delight to help Ghana after meeting with Ofori-Atta

The IMF MD held talks with Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who according to the Daily Guide is out of the jurisdiction for a medical review.

“Constructive meeting with Finance Minister Ofori-Atta and his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward. We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth and help the most vulnerable,” she posted on Twitter.

The IMF concluded a fact-finding mission to Ghana in July in which it met with key stakeholders like the Vice President, Finance Minister, and the Bank of Ghana.

Ghana has recently been downgraded by Fitch Ratings from B- to CCC.

Also, the country’s inflation rate also hit 31.7 percent in the month of July 2022.

Fitch expects a deal with the IMF to be in place within six months.

Reports also indicate that government is seeking $3 billion from the Fund to stabilize the economy.