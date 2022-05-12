‘Ladha Ya Kuku’: FDA cautions Ghanaians against fake indomie noodles on market

It said the only Indomie Instant Chicken Noodles product on the Ghanaian market is manufactured in Ghana or occasionally sourced from Nigeria.

“The only Indomie Instant Chicken Noodles product that is registered in Ghana is manufactured locally and only occasionally sourced from Nigeria,” the statement said.

“Both products are taken through a rigorous process including testing regimes for aflatoxins and pesticide residues before market authorization is given. Meanwhile, periodic post-market testing is also conducted,” it added.

The FDA said it is currently testing samples of the product obtained from various sales points in the country.

It also directed persons in possession of the unregistered Indomie products to contact the FDA immediately.

“In light of the recent recalls in other countries, the FDA has picked samples manufacturing facility in Ghana as well as different points of sale across regions nationwide for testing at the Centre for Laboratory Services and Research.”

“The FDA wishes to assure the public that, its surveillance teams are monitoring the markets for any of these unregistered Indomie products and will not renege on its mandate to protect public health and safety,” the FDA stated.

Read FDA's full statement below: