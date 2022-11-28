Monetary policy rate increased to 27%

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, addressing the press said the increase forms part of efforts to address current inflationary pressures.

He said "Continued vigilance to the evolution of these potential price pressures in the outlook will be key. The Committee is of the view that significant upside risks to the inflation outlook remain. To continue to anchor inflation expectations, the Committee, therefore, decided to increase the policy rate by 250 basis points to 27.0 percent."

On the fiscal situation, the BoG said while expenditures had been broadly on target, revenue performance had been below expectations, complicating fiscal policy implementation.

He said financing of the budget so far had predominantly been from the banking sector with the central bank absorbing a larger share.