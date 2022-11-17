RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Unveiling new look Owlet App and The Owlet Online

Owlet App

The Owlet is rebranding! The Owlet, home of Owlet App and Owlet Online rebrands with exciting new looks and mind-blowing features.

The Owlet was envisioned with an ultra-systemic goal to guide content creators, creatives and business owners in their strive for online visibility and business targets without hassles. Now loved and cherished in over five countries across Africa, the brand has grown to birth new innovations; Owletonline, Owlet App, Owlet P2P, Owlet Pay and so much more.

Commenting about the rebrand in a statement to users and keyholders, Mr. Olusehinde Kolawole Elijah, founder and CEO of Owlet noted; “With our unpresented growth rate, it has become imperative to give identities to these platforms.

Not to separate them from The Owlet’s umbrella but to make it easier for our beloved users, partners, and growing community of Owlers to easily recognize and interact with our many platforms. This enables us to build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with you and everyone who joins our captivating journey in the future. Cheers to the future of The Owlet.”

Take a look at the distinctive new logos to help quickly recognize the new look Owlet

THE OWLET APP

Owlet App
Owlet App Pulse Nigeria

THE OWLETONLINE

The Owletonline
The Owletonline Pulse Nigeria

Keep up with the Owlet App and the Owlet Online on social media with @owletapp and @theowletonline

