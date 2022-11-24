RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

We'll reduce e-levy from 1.5% to 1%, GHC100 threshold to be removed - Ofori-Atta

Andreas Kamasah

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that the government will reduce the controversial and burdensome Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) from the current 1.5% to 1% and also remove the threshold from GHC 100 per transaction.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

He disclosed this on the floor of parliament while delivering the 2023 budget.

Recommended articles

According to him, the move is one of the various initiatives the government intends to roll out to turn the economy around and lessen the severe economic hardship that Ghanaians are currently going through.

“As a first step, however, the headline rate will be reduced to one percent of the transaction value alongside the removal of the daily threshold,” Ofori-Atta stated.

At least GH₵6.9 billion was expected to be raised from the tax that many analysts have described as regressive, but the figure had to be revised to about GH₵4.9 billion following the delay in the passage of the e-levy bill. Having missed the GH₵1.46 billion target for the first half of the year, the government had to revise the tax measure downwards, again, to GH₵611 million.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed that three hundred and twenty-eight million cedis (GH¢328m) has been realized so far from the e-levy.

READ ALSO: Pentecost University launches ‘Mortuary Science & Funeral Services' as workers are needed

According to Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the GRA this amount is the total since the tax took effect in May.

“We continue to see increases in the revenue collected and we are confident that this will continue. There is increasingly between 10-15% improvement in the collection of the E-levy on a month-on-month basis”, the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah said.

E-levy was introduced and passed into law last this year amidst almost nationwide objections. It imposes a 1.5% tax on all electronic money transfers including mobile money, and bank transfers from one account to another which belong to different holders.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Bank of Ghana withdraws foreign exchange support for rice, oil, poultry importation

Accra Mall launches the biggest Black Friday Fair in Accra

Accra Mall launches the biggest Black Friday Fair in Accra

Betika launches 2022 Ride Safe Campaign

Betika shares 1000 reflector jackets to launch its 2022 Ride Safe Campaign

ARC rolls out festival of hot discounts for Black Friday and seasonal fanfare

ARC rolls out festival of hot discounts for Black Friday and seasonal fanfare