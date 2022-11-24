We'll reduce e-levy from 1.5% to 1%, GHC100 threshold to be removed - Ofori-Atta

According to him, the move is one of the various initiatives the government intends to roll out to turn the economy around and lessen the severe economic hardship that Ghanaians are currently going through.

“As a first step, however, the headline rate will be reduced to one percent of the transaction value alongside the removal of the daily threshold,” Ofori-Atta stated.

At least GH₵6.9 billion was expected to be raised from the tax that many analysts have described as regressive, but the figure had to be revised to about GH₵4.9 billion following the delay in the passage of the e-levy bill. Having missed the GH₵1.46 billion target for the first half of the year, the government had to revise the tax measure downwards, again, to GH₵611 million.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed that three hundred and twenty-eight million cedis (GH¢328m) has been realized so far from the e-levy.

According to Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the GRA this amount is the total since the tax took effect in May.

“We continue to see increases in the revenue collected and we are confident that this will continue. There is increasingly between 10-15% improvement in the collection of the E-levy on a month-on-month basis”, the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah said.