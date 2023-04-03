We're disappointed Parliament passed 3 tax bills — Food and Beverages Association

Parliament on Friday, March 31, 2023, passed all three revenue bills, the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.
The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has expressed disappointment with the approval of the government's three new revenue tax bills.
The spokesperson for the Food and Beverages Association, John Awuni said it is disappointing that Ghana’s lawmakers disregarded the cry and agitations of the people and went ahead to have the bills approved.
"We feel very disappointed that the three tax bills were passed by the Parliament of Ghana, especially supported by the NPP MPs when no one was consulted on the new bills. We are disappointed in this action and the MPs must realize that they are representing the people of Ghana and not themselves," he said.
He indicated that the Association petitioned Parliament but the lawmakers disregarded it and went ahead to pass the bill.
He said: "We petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, the Trade Committee, and the Finance Committee and even petitioned the Majority and Minority Leaders in Parliament, but Parliament still went ahead and passed the bills.
"We could have all dialogued and found different ways of achieving results without hurting businesses, but they went ahead and approved the bills with impunity simply because they have the power and authority."
"We are calling on the government to suspend these laws and engage us to find ways to achieve the target without hurting businesses," he noted.
The bills are expected to generate about GH¢4 billion annually.
The government said the tax bills will shore up revenue domestically and boost Ghana's fiscal position following the shocks of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.
