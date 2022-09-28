We're working to speed up the IMF deal - Ken Ofori-Atta

“In line with the President’s dialogue with the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, negotiations will be fast-tracked to ensure that key aspects of the programme are reflected in the 2023 Annual Budget Statement in November 2022,” he added.

He said government is committed to ensuring that a comprehensive package is negotiated with the International Monetary Fund with the aim of restoring and sustaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring durable and inclusive growth, and promoting social protection.”

“In addition, the IMF and Government Team are working to update the medium-term macro-fiscal framework to inform IMF programme design.”

Pulse Ghana

The Finance Minister said no agreement has been reached with the fund on the parameters of debt operations, as government is still in the process of completing the debt sustainability analysis.

Mr. Ofori-Atta stressed that everything will be done, to protect the financial sector; and there must be room for a win-win conversation through extensive stakeholder engagement with both the domestic and external investors.

“I am extremely confident about where we will land on this journey. We have survived a 142 percent inflation, yellow-corn hysteria, mass exodus from our country, and more recently a successful exit from the 2015 Extended Credit Facility. So let us go for the spirit of courage for the LORD is with this Nation. Let us not fear, for He who is with us is greater than all.”