Mobile phone voice and data subscriptions hit 44.8m and 23m respectively

The total penetration rate for the month under review was 142.98%.

MTN’s mobile voice subscriptions for the period was 23,527,225 representing a percentage increase of 0.10% from June 2021’s figure of 23,504,397.

MTN’s market share for the month under review was 56.68%.

Vodafone’s mobile voice subscriptions increased from 9,412,253 as of the end of June 2021 to 9,608,090 as of the end of July 2021.

This represents a percentage increase of 2.08%.

Vodafone’s market share for July 2021 was 23.15%.

AirtelTigo’s mobile voice subscriptions decreased from 7,984,134 as of the end of June 2021 to 7,537,514 as of the end of July 2021, indicating a percentage decrease of 5.59%.

Their market share for the month under review was 18.16% as compared to 19.14% in June 2021.

Mobile voice subscriptions of Glo increased from 814,475 as of the end of June 2021 to 836,198 at the end of July 2021.

With a percentage increase of 2.67%, their total market share for the month under review was 2.01%.

Meanwhile, with an estimated population of 31,358,190, the total subscriptions of data in the country at the end of July 2021 were 23,052,260.

The penetration rate for the period stood at 73.97%. 4.1.

MTN ended the month of July with 15,572,977 mobile data subscriptions.

Their market share for the month under review was 67.56%.

The total number of subscriptions for Vodafone’s mobile data in July 2021 was 3,318,072.

This is reflected in their market share of 14.39%.

AirtelTigo’s mobile data subscriptions for July 2021 was 3,774,911.

Their market share for the month was 16.38%.

Glo recorded data subscriber figures of 386,300 at the end of July 2021.