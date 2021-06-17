MoFAD launches 2021 closed season for fishing

It would be recalled that Ghana observed its first closed season in 2019 under former Minister Mrs Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye.

The country, however, did not observe the closed season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 closed season, the sector minister Mavis Hawa Koomson said this year’s closed season will be most successful when other types of fishing pressure such as the use of illegal small mesh size nets, light fishing, use of poisonous and toxic chemicals, as well as explosives, are also controlled.

She further noted that the closed season is a way of reducing pressure on fish stock when they are most productive.