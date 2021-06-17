RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

MoFAD launches 2021 closed season for fishing

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission on Wednesday, June 16, launched the 2021 closed season for both artisanal and industrial fishing fleets in Ghana starting from July 1 to August 31.

Fishing in Ghana
According to the Ministry, artisanal fishers are to observe July 1st to July 31st 2021 as the closed season period while industrial fishers are to go off from July 1st to August 31, 2021.

It would be recalled that Ghana observed its first closed season in 2019 under former Minister Mrs Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye.

The country, however, did not observe the closed season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 closed season, the sector minister Mavis Hawa Koomson said this year’s closed season will be most successful when other types of fishing pressure such as the use of illegal small mesh size nets, light fishing, use of poisonous and toxic chemicals, as well as explosives, are also controlled.

She further noted that the closed season is a way of reducing pressure on fish stock when they are most productive.

Madam Koomson also called on the fisherfolk to adhere to the directive because it is in their best interest.

