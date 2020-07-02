In a statement by the company, they said the waiver will now end in September.

MTN initiated this initiative to encourage Ghanaians to do more mobile transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mobile Money Limited has extended the fee waiver on MoMo on-net transfers up to Ghs100 daily till Sept 30, 2020. The extension of the MTN and Bank of Ghana COVID-19 initiative gives opportunity to MoMo customers to continue sending money transfer value up to GHS100 daily to MoMo wallets for free,” portions of MTN’s statement said.

In addition to extending the fee waiver, MTN says the revised limits on daily transactions and wallet balances on mobile money will remain the same as approved by Bank of Ghana in March.

MTN

“Customers with a daily limit of GHS300 can still transact up to an amount of GHS1, 000, whereas those with daily limits of GHS2, 000 and GHS5000 can transact with values of GHS5, 000 and GHS10, 000 respectively. Also, customers with wallet balance limits of GHS1, 000, GHS 10,000 and GHS20,000 can continue to hold up to GHS2, 000, GHS15, 000 and GHS30,000 respectively in their wallets,” the statement said.

It added, “Customers with monthly aggregate transaction limits of GHS20, 000 and GHS 50,000 will continue to enjoy unlimited access. Mobile Money Limited has extended the fee waiver on MoMo on-net transfers up to Ghs100 daily till Sept 30, 2020.”