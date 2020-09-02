A 27-year-old Ugandan teacher has her mobile money account full as contributions from well-wishers left her speechless following a viral photo of her selling roasted maize in the streets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harriet’s plight came to light after a Ugandan journalist Atulinda Allan posted her story on social media on Monday, August 31, saying she has lost her teaching job which served as a source of a monthly salary.

According to Atulinda, the single mother of one could not go back to her rural home because it is on the other side of the border that was closed down to avoid further spread of the virus.

In a bid to make ends meet, Harriet started with selling mangoes but when the fruit's season was over, she switched to selling maize in the streets with the help of other vendors who felt sorry for her having lost her teaching job, Tuko.com.ke reported.

According to the news website, Harriet also had to deal with the huge burden of paying heavy transport fees and also having to deal with city authorities who chased them away from the busy streets and at times arrest them.

However, fortunately, her story went viral thanks to journalist Atulinda Allan and many well-wishers who got touched by her situation offered to help her, and they did indeed.

Atulinda took to Facebook to update the public on the state of Harriet, disclosing that her mobile money account was full of huge donations running into millions of Ugandan shillings.