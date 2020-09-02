“Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend” – Man cries

According to the Nigerian man identified as Shola, his girlfriend who had been head over heel in love with him before his predicament did not even wait for him to either be imprisoned or return from detention before she established a relationship with another man.

“Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend. Females are so impatient,” Shola wrote.

Appreciating well-wishers who contributed to his liberation, he said: “I just wanna say a very big thank you to everyone who contributed to the #FreeShola movement.”

“Spending almost 90 days in detention for creating a parody account is still unbelievable to me. It really messed with my mental health, my family spent a lot of money and I also lost,” Shola lamented.

He fell short of revealing what crime he was suspected of committing with the parody account for which reason he was arrested.