He was interdicted after the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, directed for his arrest for dictating answers to students in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

According to him, Yeboah used his position to engage in examination malpractice.

He said "He took a snapshot of the question and sent it outside for someone to solve and send the solution back to him via WhatsApp.

"An unfortunate incident which maybe has come to the attention of the media is that in one of the schools in the Eastern Region, a teacher was found dictating something on his phone to students. The school officials and WAEC officials immediately reported him to the police."

He said the invigilator had to step aside for the investigations to be carried out so that he would not interfere in the process.

He has been granted police inquiry bail by the Kade Police.