MTN Ghana price increment takes effect today

In a notice issued to customers on Friday, November 24, 2023, MTN cited the reason for the price adjustment as the escalation of operational costs.

"Dear valued customer, kindly be informed that effective November 28, 2023, the prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs. Continue enjoying our special offers on our network. Visit our website, www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you."

This announcement suggests that customers should check the company's official website for further details on the revised prices and emphasises the telecommunications company's commitment to providing continued service and special offers despite the impending adjustments.

Earlier, MTN Ghana postponed its intended increase in mobile data tariffs.