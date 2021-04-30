RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

MTN subscribers to pay more for data, talk from May 1

Pulse News

MTN Ghana has adjusted its tariffs upwards effective Saturday, 1 May 2021.

MTN
MTN Pulse Ghana

A statement issued by the company on Friday, April 30, 2021, said: “Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) wishes to inform you that following the introduction of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, which has resulted in a 1% increase in the National Health Insurance Levy, talk time and data charges have been adjusted to reflect the tax change.”

“This takes effect from 1st May 2021”, the statement added.

The levy was part of some new taxes introduced by the government in the 2021 budget.

Presenting the budget on behalf of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on Friday, 12 March 2021, told Parliament that the government was introducing a 10p sanitation and pollution levy; and 20p excess power capacity levy, both on the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA), with the combined effect being an increase in the ex-pump price of fuel by 5.7 per cent.

Additionally, the government introduced a 1 per cent COVID-19 levy on VAT, Flat Rate Scheme; 5 per cent financial clean-up levy on banks’ profit-before-tax and also considered adjusting road tolls to align with current trends.

A statement signed by the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, said Parliament has passed the three new tax laws and amended two others for implementation.

They include the following: Penalty and Interest Waiver Act, 2021 (Act 1065), COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021 (Act 1068), Financial Sector Recovery Levy Act, 2021 (Act 1067), Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Act 1064) and the Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Act 1066).

