MTN subscribers to pay more for data, talk from May 1

“This takes effect from 1st May 2021”, the statement added.

The levy was part of some new taxes introduced by the government in the 2021 budget.

Presenting the budget on behalf of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on Friday, 12 March 2021, told Parliament that the government was introducing a 10p sanitation and pollution levy; and 20p excess power capacity levy, both on the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA), with the combined effect being an increase in the ex-pump price of fuel by 5.7 per cent.

Additionally, the government introduced a 1 per cent COVID-19 levy on VAT, Flat Rate Scheme; 5 per cent financial clean-up levy on banks’ profit-before-tax and also considered adjusting road tolls to align with current trends.

A statement signed by the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, said Parliament has passed the three new tax laws and amended two others for implementation.