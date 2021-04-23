All domestic taxes and customs duty to be paid online - GRA goes digital in July

The GRA directives also stated that the GRA will “cease accepting personal and corporate cheques for payment of Taxes and Customs Duties effective June 1, 2021.”

The memo however, added that existing cheques that have already been received for the payment of Duties and Taxes will continue to be presented but the GRA warns no new cheque will be received after June 1, 2021.’

Before the effective dates of June and July, the GRA has directed that “domestic tax payment by various methods through Ghana.gov and all participating Banks must commence on May 1, 2021.”

According to the GRA, the digital migration is part of the GRA’s efforts to enhance revenue mobilization and the drive towards ease of payment for taxpayers through a cashless system of operation.

The GRA is already gearing itself up for the expected migration and has directed its staff to get ready for the imminent switch over.